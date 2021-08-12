IIP eases to 13.6% in July as base effect softens

PMI Manufacturing sharply rebounded to expansionary zone in July emerging from the previous month’s contraction. GST collection also reclaimed its ₹1 trillion plus territory in July signifying increased business and consumer activity. Rail freight in July hit a record 18.3% growth. The surge in economic activity in July was further corroborated by trends in Kharif sowing, fertilizer sales, power consumption, vehicle registrations, highway toll collections, e-way bills and digital transactions. Latest available data on growth of eight core industries, auto sales, tractor sales, port traffic, air passenger traffic also indicate sequential improvement from the contraction induced by the second wave.