IIP falls to 5.8% in September from 10.3% in August: Govt data
- The IIP grew by 6 per cent in April-September 2023 compared to 7.1 per cent growth a year ago.
India's industrial production dropped to 5.8 per cent in September from 10.3 per cent in August. The factory output - measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had grown 3.3 per cent in September 2022. The IIP grew by 6 per cent in April-September 2023 compared to 7.1 per cent growth a year ago.
"An unfavorable base, a shift in the festive calendar and excess rainfall caused the year-on-year (YoY) growth in the IIP to nearly halve to a lower-than-expected 5.8 per cent in September 2023 (ICRA’s exp.: +8.0 per cent) from 10.3 per cent in August 2023,'' said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd.
‘’While the moderation was broad-based across all sub-sectors and use-based categories, the performance of consumer goods was especially tepid at +1.0 per cent and +2.7 per cent, respectively, for durables and non-durables, resulting in the manufacturing sector's performance trailing that of mining and electricity in September 2023,'' added Nayar.
MORE TO COME
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.