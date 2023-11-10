IIP falls to 5.8% in September from 10.3% in August: Govt data

India's industrial production dropped to 5.8 per cent in September from 10.3 per cent in August. The factory output - measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had grown 3.3 per cent in September 2022. The IIP grew by 6 per cent in April-September 2023 compared to 7.1 per cent growth a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An unfavorable base, a shift in the festive calendar and excess rainfall caused the year-on-year (YoY) growth in the IIP to nearly halve to a lower-than-expected 5.8 per cent in September 2023 (ICRA’s exp.: +8.0 per cent) from 10.3 per cent in August 2023,'' said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd.

‘’While the moderation was broad-based across all sub-sectors and use-based categories, the performance of consumer goods was especially tepid at +1.0 per cent and +2.7 per cent, respectively, for durables and non-durables, resulting in the manufacturing sector's performance trailing that of mining and electricity in September 2023,'' added Nayar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

