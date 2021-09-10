IIP grows 7.2% sequentially in July

“A broad based rebound in several leading macroeconomic indicators in July and August offer bright prospects for India’s continued economic recovery. With government and RBI’s unflinching commitment to put the economy back on track, India is poised for an even faster recovery in the next three quarters of 2021-22. Rapidly increasing vaccination coverage and richer experience with pandemic management provide the confidence that the recovery can be continued even in the event of a third wave," the report released by the Department of Economic Affairs said.