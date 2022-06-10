IIP growth jumps to an 8-month high in April due to favourable base3 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 11:48 PM IST
- Index of industrial production (IIP) growth rose to 7.1% in April, compared to 2.19% in March on a year-on-year basis
Listen to this article
India’s industrial activity recovered to an eight month high in April, largely supported by the low base of last year when economic activity was disrupted due to the second Covid-19 wave, even as consumption remains impacted due rising cost pressures in the economy. Index of industrial production (IIP) growth rose to 7.1% in April, compared to 2.19% in March on a year-on-year basis, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Friday.