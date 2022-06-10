IIP growth jumps to an 8-month high in April due to favourable base

She noted that the daily average generation of GST e-way bills dipped to a four month low in May 2022, which may be an early indication of the disruption being caused by higher prices on household budgets. While the overall IIP is 6.8% higher than the pre-Covid levels of April 2019, even as capital goods and consumer durables show a contraction of 5.8% and 11.8% respectively. “The weak showing of capital goods output relative to the pre-Covid level confirms our view that the uptick in capacity utilisation in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 will not trigger a rapid private sector capacity expansion in light of the uncertainties generated by geo-political developments," added Nayar, who expects IIP growth to be in the range of 17-19% in May on account of very low base.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}