IIP jumps to multi month high level of 19.6% in May due to favourable base

IIP growth of 19.6% is higher than expected on most counts, but has been statistically driven with all components witnessing high growth rates. Within manufacturing barring pharma, which had negative growth, all industries posted impressive growth. This was also reflected across the primary, intermediate and infra goods. Within consumer goods, non-durables registered feeble growth of 0.9% which can be attributed to the inflation impact as companies have been passing on input costs which in turn could have impeded consumption.