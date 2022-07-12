IIP jumps to multi month high level of 19.6% in May due to favourable base

The high growth and recovery in industrial activity, though came largely on a low base of last year when economic activity was disrupted due to the second Covid-19 wave
In a clear signal to a resilient growth seen in India post Covid disruptions, the Index of industrial production (IIP) growth rose to a multi month high level of 19.6% in May, compared to 7.1% in April on a year-on-year basis, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
The high growth and recovery in industrial activity, though came largely on a low base of last year when economic activity was disrupted due to the second Covid-19 wave. While recovery is seen month-on-month this fiscal, consumption continues to remain impacted due rising cost pressures in the economy.
Economists have cautioned that rising cost pressures pose downside risks to recovery prospects in the real sense, despite the fact that a low base in the coming months will keep the growth number superficially inflated.
“Overall growth should be viewed with caution even though the cumulative two month performance of 12.9% is impressive. The future course will depend on how consumption fares which will be driven by inflationary trends. As households spend more on necessities, there could be cut back on non-discretionary spending as prices rise. This can be a stumbling block for industrial growth," said Madan Sabnavis
Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda
“The infra based industries are likely to sustain with government capex leading the way. But to be sustained we need to see private investment also pick up which is still feeble today," he added.
…the industrial production in May’22 depicted a broad-based sequential improvement indicating at a resilient economic growth so far, unlike in the other major economies where the growth is faltering. To bring inflation under control and at the same time to harbour growth we expect the RBI to conclude its Aug 2022 policy meeting with a moderate 25-35bps repo rate hike, said Vivek Rathi, Director-Research Knight Frank India.
IIP growth of 19.6% is higher than expected on most counts, but has been statistically driven with all components witnessing high growth rates. Within manufacturing barring pharma, which had negative growth, all industries posted impressive growth. This was also reflected across the primary, intermediate and infra goods. Within consumer goods, non-durables registered feeble growth of 0.9% which can be attributed to the inflation impact as companies have been passing on input costs which in turn could have impeded consumption.