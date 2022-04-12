BENGALURU : India’s industrial activity mildly recovered to a four-month high in February, even as lingering geo-political risks and cost pressures dash sharp recovery prospects in the near term.

The mild revival in February could largely be attributed to the withdrawal of the Omicron wave that peaked in January.

Index of industrial production (IIP) growth edged up to 1.7% in February from 1.46% in January on a year-on-year basis, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Economists expect industrial activity to remain muted in the coming months as a fallout of the high global commodity and fuel prices, which would impact inflation and demand in the economy. The higher input costs may even diminish the benefit of the higher capital spend by the government capital expenditure next fiscal, as announced in the Budget.

“The surge in global commodity prices and the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the supply chain implications of the continued lockdowns in China since March 2022 following the outbreak of a fresh Covid-19 wave in the country do not augur well for output of those sectors, including automobiles, that are dependent on key raw materials provided by Russia, Ukraine or China, in the absence of any other alternatives," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

Cumulative industrial growth in the April-February period stood at 12.5%, compared to an 11.1% contraction in the corresponding period of 2020-21. Manufacturing, which accounts for 77% of the index, saw growth fall to 0.8% in February from 1.31% in January. Capital goods sector grew by 1.1% in February compared to 1.3% in January, indicating weakness in the industrial sector. Consumer durables, which comprises white goods, declined sharply for the fifth straight month in February reporting an 8.2% contraction compared to a 3.3% decline seen in January.

Consumer non-durables, which represents inelastic demand, reported a 5.5% contraction in February compared to a 2.1% growth in January. Infrastructure or construction goods segment grew by 9.4% in February from 5.4% in January. Electricity production growth as per the index grew by 4.5% in February compared to 0.8% growth in the previous month.

10 out of 23 sub-sectors posted a negative growth, with the sharpest decline seen in the leather and leather related products at 16.6% followed by transport equipment by 15.5%. The manufacture of computer and electronic equipment was down by 14.% and that for electrical equipment declined by 11.3%.