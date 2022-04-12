IIP mildly recovers to a 4-month high in February

“The surge in global commodity prices and the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the supply chain implications of the continued lockdowns in China since March 2022 following the outbreak of a fresh Covid-19 wave in the country do not augur well for output of those sectors, including automobiles, that are dependent on key raw materials provided by Russia, Ukraine or China, in the absence of any other alternatives," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.