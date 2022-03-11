IIP recovers marginally to 1.3% in Jan; Russia-Ukraine crises weighs on recovery

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s industrial activity growth recovered marginally in January after slumping to a 10-month low in December, according to official data, even as worsening geopolitical risks led by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising global energy prices cast a shadow on sharp recovery prospects in the manufacturing sector. The mild revival in January could largely be attributed to the low base of last year as the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 peaked during the month.
Index of industrial production (IIP) growth edged up to 1.31% in January from 0.7% in December, on a year-on-year basis, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Friday.
It is the second lowest reported growth in the current fiscal so far.
Economists expect industrial activity to remain muted in the coming months as a fallout of the escalating global commodity and fuel prices, which would impact inflation and demand in the economy. The higher input costs may even diminish the benefit of the higher capital spend by the government capital expenditure next fiscal, as announced in the Budget.
“The growth recovery in industrial output continues to be an area of worry… As the geo-political situation has worsened after the Russia Ukraine conflict and has the potential to turn into a major headwind for the economy," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research. He added that the ongoing industrial recovery will need more policy support. “We expect the IIP growth to be in low single digits in the near term, majorly driven by the favourable base effect," said Sinha. He added that though loss in growth momentum was expected due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID 19 pandemic, the inability of the industrial sector to recover on a sustained basis pointed towards deeper problems like weakness in demand and/or supply side issues.
The IIP for January was 0.7% higher than the pre-Covid level in the corresponding month.
The dismal industrial growth numbers reinforce the central bank-led-monetary policy committee’s (MPC) decision of maintaining a status quo on rates last month to support growth despite a global policy shift towards liquidity tightening.
“Based on global geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices we expect growth recovery to be softer than our earlier expectations," said Morgan Stanley in a note on Friday.
Cumulative industrial growth in the April-January period stood at 13.7%, compared to a 12% contraction in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 77% of the index, saw a marginal 0.9% growth compared to contraction of 0.1% in December. Capital goods continued to contract for the fourth consecutive month, indicating weakness in the industrial sector. Capital goods contracted by 1.4% in January despite a low base of (-)9% of last year and a 4.6% decline in December.
“Manufacturing is unlikely to rise as much as the surge in the daily average goods and services tax e-way bill generation in February 2022, especially given the weaker performance of the auto sector. With the modest uptick in electricity demand growth, amidst a dip in the year-on-year performance of Coal India Limited, we expect the IIP growth to remain sub-2% in February 2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.
Consumer durables, which comprises white goods, declined for the fourth straight month in January reporting a 3.3% contraction compared to a 2.7% decline seen in December.
Consumer non-durables, which represents inelastic demand, reported a 2.1% growth in January versus a 0.6% decline in production activity in the previous month.
Infrastructure or construction goods segment grew by 5.4% in January, up from a 1.7% growth in December.
Electricity production growth as per the index fell to 0.9% in January from 2.8% in December.
12 out of 23 sub-sectors posted a negative growth, with the sharpest decline seen in the leather and leather related products at 19% followed by transport and transport equipment by 14.4%. The manufacture of motor vehicles segment posted a 4.5% decline, according to the data.
Total passenger vehicles sales in February were down 6% as compared to the same period last year, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as the shortage of semiconductor chips continued to impact production.
