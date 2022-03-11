IIP recovers marginally to 1.3% in Jan; Russia-Ukraine crises weighs on recovery

“The growth recovery in industrial output continues to be an area of worry… As the geo-political situation has worsened after the Russia Ukraine conflict and has the potential to turn into a major headwind for the economy," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research. He added that the ongoing industrial recovery will need more policy support. “We expect the IIP growth to be in low single digits in the near term, majorly driven by the favourable base effect," said Sinha. He added that though loss in growth momentum was expected due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID 19 pandemic, the inability of the industrial sector to recover on a sustained basis pointed towards deeper problems like weakness in demand and/or supply side issues.