Rising exports signifies the growing relevance of India in the world stage as countries want to make India a reliable partner in their supply chains, trade minister Piyush Goyal in Sunday.

Speaking at the inaugural event of 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) which resumed after a gap of one year at the new halls constructed at Pragati Maidan, Goyal said India is on its path to achieve record growth in exports despite the first quarter seeing the adverse impact of the secind wave in a big way. "We have achieved $235 billion exports uptill last month in October and we are well on track to go upto $400 billion in FY22. India has consistently shown that it is a trusted partner of the world.When you place an order on India, you can trust that high quality products will be delivered on time at competitive prices. We are well on track to go upto $150 billion services exports. We are on track for a historical high of goods and services exports in the current year showing how quickly the world wants to deepen their engagement with India so that India can be a reliable partner in their supply chains," Goyal said.

Goyal said despite the lockdown India did not default on any service support to the global community. "India has been witnessing historic high of FDIs. Highest ever FDI in first 4 months. It's 62 % higher than same period last year. IITF will show India is back in business, he added.

Goyal said IITF will show that India is back in business and push the mission of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local. He commended ITPO for mounting the Trade Fair in a short time and with the largest participation of over 3,000 exhibitors, demonstrating that the world is looking at India as a “Trusted Partner".

Goyal said we are implementing the largest vaccination drive in the world, having administered more than 110 crore doses. "500 crore vaccines will be produced next year and 5 or 6 vaccines will be made in India including the world's first nasal vaccine and first DNA vaccine. India will provide vaccine security and make the world a safer place. India will ensure that every part of the world gets equitable vaccine to get safe," he added.

