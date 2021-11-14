IITF to show India is back in business: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the inaugural event of 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) which resumed after a gap of one year at the new halls constructed at Pragati Maidan, Goyal said India is on its path to achieve record growth in exports despite the first quarter seeing the adverse impact of the secind wave in a big way. "We have achieved $235 billion exports uptill last month in October and we are well on track to go upto $400 billion in FY22. India has consistently shown that it is a trusted partner of the world.When you place an order on India, you can trust that high quality products will be delivered on time at competitive prices. We are well on track to go upto $150 billion services exports. We are on track for a historical high of goods and services exports in the current year showing how quickly the world wants to deepen their engagement with India so that India can be a reliable partner in their supply chains," Goyal said.