New Delhi: India will likely receive normal rains during the crucial southwest monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weather forecaster said that the likelihood of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere are expected to counter evolving El Nino conditions.

Monsoon rains, which hit the southern state of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to total 96% of the long-term average this year with an error margin of +/- 5%, M. Ravichandran, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), said at a press briefing.

IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres (35 inches) for the four-month season. Last year’s monsoon rains were 106% of the average, boosting food grain output in 2022-23.

Nearly half of India’s farmland, which has no irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

According to the initial forecast by IMD, some regions of northwest India and parts of west-central states and some pockets of north-eastern regions of the country could receive below normal showers.

“These are very preliminary forecasts. A forecast is only a conjecture, and this has no bearing on the crops. The actual monsoon spread is important especially in areas which have less access to irrigation facilities, which will be known only in June-September," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

India depends heavily on monsoon rainfall for agriculture production, which accounts for about 18% of the economy and is a huge employment generator. Hundreds of millions of farmers across India depend on the annual June-September monsoon showers to nourish their fields and cultivate kharif or summer crops such as paddy, cotton, maize, tur, soybean and groundnut. Kharif crops account for about 48-50% of India’s total food grain output. Bountiful rains may boost production of crops like rice, soybeans, corn and sugar cane, lowering food prices and aiding the government’s efforts to cool inflation.

“A good monsoon is necessary for a good crop though spread is more important. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the states that depend the most on monsoon for kharif crops. This will determine not only the output of crops but also the health of rural demand, Sabnavis said.

“Currently, La Niña conditions have changed to neutral conditions over the equatorial Pacific region, and El Niño conditions are likely to develop during the second half of the monsoon," said IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. “All El Niño years were not bad monsoon years in the past (1951-2022) years" he added.

El Niño refers to a phase of warming of the ocean surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which typically brings dry weather to Asia.

IMD’s forecast, however, differs from that of private weather forecaster Skymet which has predicted below-average monsoon rains at 94% of the long-period average.

IMD will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May 2023.