IMD forecasts normal monsoon for India easing crop output concerns2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:30 PM IST
A good monsoon is necessary for a good crop though spread is more important. This will determine not only crop output but also the health of rural demand
New Delhi: India will likely receive normal rains during the crucial southwest monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weather forecaster said that the likelihood of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere are expected to counter evolving El Nino conditions.
