IMD forecasts normal monsoon for India easing crop output concerns

India depends heavily on monsoon rainfall for agriculture production, which accounts for about 18% of the economy and is a huge employment generator. Hundreds of millions of farmers across India depend on the annual June-September monsoon showers to nourish their fields and cultivate kharif or summer crops such as paddy, cotton, maize, tur, soybean and groundnut. Kharif crops account for about 48-50% of India’s total food grain output. Bountiful rains may boost production of crops like rice, soybeans, corn and sugar cane, lowering food prices and aiding the government’s efforts to cool inflation.