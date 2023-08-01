IMD places West Bengal, Odisha on red alert till Wednesday

IMD places West Bengal, Odisha on red alert till Wednesday1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Red alert issued for West Bengal and Odisha due to expected heavy rainfall and strong winds until Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for West Bengal and Odisha till Wednesday as it expects over 204.4 mm rainfall in these regions.
Red alert indicates ‘take action’. When extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power, and have significant risk to life, IMD issues a red alert.
As a deep depression is likely to move northwestwards and cross Bangladesh coast close to east of Khepupara from north-east Bay of Bengal today evening, the met department sees light to moderate rainfall at most places in Odisha and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Odisha tonight, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, and isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Under the influence of this weather system, gangetic West Bengal is predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, isolated extremely heavy rainfall over coastal districts today, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
East and northeast India has 25% rainfall deficit as on 1 Aug since the beginning of the four-month monsoon season on 1 June.
Squally wind speeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along & off the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts, and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph winds are likely to prevail along & off north Odisha coast until Wednesday morning and decrease thereafter.
Rough to very rough sea condition is seen prevailing over north & adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along & off Bangladesh-West Bengal-North Odisha coasts till forenoon of Wednesday. Therefore, IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into these areas during this period.
Such weather conditions may cause minor damage to loose or unsecured structures, banana trees and near-coastal agriculture, and some breaches in kutcha roads due to flooding. Damage to standing agriculture and horticulture crops is also expected.