IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra as monsoon advances

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the southwest monsoon's onset in Maharashtra, the weather forecaster said heavy rainfall will continue in the state till Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai within three days. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka in the next five days," the weather department said on Friday.

On 31 May, the met had announced the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, a day earlier than usual, due to Cyclone Remal in the Bay of Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The timely arrival of the monsoon is crucial for India's agricultural sector considering that around 56% of the net cultivated area and 44% of food production dependent on monsoon rainfall. Normal precipitation is imperative for robust crop production, maintains stable food prices, especially for vegetables, and bolsters growth.

Agriculture contributes approximately 14% to India's gross domestic product, underscoring the importance of a favourable monsoon for economic growth.

Read | Centre to continue extending support to states affected by cyclone Remal: Modi “Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, remaining parts of westcentral and more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 3-4 days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall and thunderstorms are also likely in a few areas of northwest India until Saturday due to a prevailing western disturbance bringing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea.

Also read | Summer crops in trouble as scorching heat sucks up reservoir waters Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday, and over western Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

However, eastern India, Uttar Pradesh, and northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh may continue to witness a 2-3°C rise in maximum temperatures over the next four days, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat waves have been scorching the country since mid-April, starting in the eastern and southern regions and gradually spreading to northwest and central India. Temperatures have averaged between 45-47°C. Heatwave conditions have prevailed over Haryana since 17 May and over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May.

And this | Bengaluru sees highest rainfall in June on Sunday, breaks 133-year-old record However, despite the monsoon reaching Kerala a week ago, and Bengaluru receiving its highest single-day rainfall, breaking a 133-year-old record on Sunday, water levels in India's 150 major reservoirs have continued to fall.

As of Thursday, water levels stood at 39.765 billion cubic meters (BCM), or 22% of the total capacity, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). This includes 7.114 BCM (13% of total live storage capacity) currently available in 42 reservoirs in southern India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

