IMD sees normal rainfall this season3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:13 AM IST
- Positive Indian Ocean Dipole likely to offset El Nino: forecaster
- The probability forecasts suggest a 51% chance of a below-normal monsoon, Aditi Nayar of ICRA said
NEW DELHI : India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a normal monsoon this year, offering hope to millions of farmers a day after private forecaster Skymet warned of below-normal rainfall following the development of the El Nino weather pattern linked to droughts.
