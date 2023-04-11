IMD sees normal rainfall this season

“A good monsoon is necessary for a good crop though the spread is more important. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the states that depend the most on monsoon for kharif crops. This will determine not only the output of crops but also the health of rural demand," Sabnavis said. “Currently, La Niña conditions have changed to neutral over the equatorial Pacific region, and El Niño conditions are likely to develop during the second half of the monsoon," said IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. All El Niño years were not bad monsoon years in the past (1951-2022) years, he added. El Niño refers to a phase of warming of the ocean surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. While the IMD has forecast a normal monsoon at 96% of long period average, the probability forecasts suggest a 51% chance of a below-normal or deficient monsoon, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist and head of research and outreach at rating agency ICRA Ltd. The volume of rainfall, its timing and dispersion will crucially influence crop sowing and output, as well as prices, she said.