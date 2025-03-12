IMF Backs $2.5 Billion for Egypt in Loan Tranche, Climate Funds

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved $2.5 billion in financing for Egypt — about half of which will be paid out immediately — in a boost for the country seeking to emerge from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Of the total, $1.2 billion will be promptly disbursed as the latest tranche of Egypt’s current $8 billion program, the fund said Tuesday in a statement.

The IMF also said it agreed to provide $1.3 billion of new financing via a so-called Resilience and Sustainability Facility. That would be disbursed in tranches and used to tackle challenges related to climate change.

Egypt is the IMF’s second-biggest borrower after Argentina, and the announcements signal yet-deeper engagement with the lender.

The size of the country’s program was more than doubled last March, after a mammoth investment by the United Arab Emirates gave authorities scope to allow the pound to weaken 40% in a long-awaited devaluation.

The larger IMF deal is a keystone of a $57 billion global bailout for the Middle East’s most populous country. Mired in economic crisis since early 2022, Egypt’s stability was seen as increasingly crucial with the Israel-Hamas war roiling the region.

The IMF in late December announced a staff level agreement on Egypt’s fourth program review, signaling the $1.2 billion tranche would be coming. Cairo has so far received about $2 billion of loan disbursements via the current deal.

The government last year raised prices of subsidized goods and services including fuel, electricity and bread as it looked to trim spending in line with IMF guidelines. Maintaining a flexible exchange rate and raising revenue by offering state assets to investors while boosting the private sector are also major targets.

