IMF chief Georgieva praises India’s role in global growth, calls it a key economic engine

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has highlighted India as a key engine of world economic growth. Georgieva made the comments on Monday at the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, DC.
“Global growth is forecast at roughly 3% over the medium term - down from 3.7% pre-pandemic. Global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily while India develops into a key growth engine,” noted the IMF Chief.
Georgieva outlined four main factors contributing to the current economic resilience observed globally:
However, she cautioned that this resilience “has not yet been fully tested,” suggesting that the ease of financial conditions and rising gold demand may conceal underlying vulnerabilities.
On trade, Georgieva said: “The full effect is still to unfold. In the US, margin compression could give way to more price passthrough, raising inflation with implications for monetary policy and growth. Elsewhere, a flood of goods previously destined for the US market could trigger a second round of tariff hikes.”
Georgieva issued a strong call for countries to pursue key reforms: