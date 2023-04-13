IMF chief says global economy mired in weak growth, sticky inflation2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
The IMF's projection of 2.8% global growth for 2023 ‘is not enough to bring opportunities to businesses and people around the world, and most worrisome is the projection for weak growth over a longer period of time,’ the IMF chief
WASHINGTON : International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the global economy has proven remarkably resilient to multiple shocks, but has yet to overcome a combination of weak growth and sticky inflation.
