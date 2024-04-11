IMF chief warns central banks against cutting too soon
SummaryCentral banks should resist the temptation to lower their key interest rates too early and risk a resurgence of inflation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
Central banks should resist the temptation to lower their key interest rates too early and risk a resurgence of inflation and a fresh bout of policy tightening, the head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.
