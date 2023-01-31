IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 6.1% in 20231 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:37 AM IST
‘Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022 to 6.1 percent in 2023,’ said the IMF’s World Economic Outlook update
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent during the current fiscal ending March 31.
