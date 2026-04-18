From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: IMF growth forecast, inflation climbs, TCS payout, RBI penalties
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.
About the Author
Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting focuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
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