The week in charts: IMF growth forecast, inflation climbs, TCS payout, RBI penalties

From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.
From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.
Rank reset
India has slipped to the sixth rank globally in gross domestic product (GDP) rankings for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after holding the fifth spot for three consecutive years, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.
Rank reset
India has slipped to the sixth rank globally in gross domestic product (GDP) rankings for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after holding the fifth spot for three consecutive years, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.
The pullback follows a downward revision in the country’s nominal GDP after the base year was updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23, which corrected previous overestimations, Mint reported.
Additionally, a sharp depreciation in the rupee has weakened India’s standing in dollar terms. At current prices, India’s GDP is pegged at $3.92 trillion in FY26 and $4.15 trillion in FY27. India was expected to overtake Japan this year, as per the IMF’s October 2025 update. However, all is not lost. India is expected to reclaim its momentum and jump to the fourth rank by 2027 (FY28).
Price pressures
The impact of the West Asia conflict is beginning to reflect in India’s inflation data. Retail inflation edged up to 3.4% in March, driven by rising prices in sectors exposed to the disruption. The number, however, remains below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target. Airfare inflation surged to 14.2%, reversing from a contraction of 7% in February.
On the other hand, LPG and piped gas inflation rose to 5.3% from 1.6% in February. Prices of coal, firewood and kerosene also increased, likely due to substitution effects – as LPG availability tightened, consumers were forced to seek other alternatives. Analysts expect inflation to trend higher in the coming months, with geopolitical tensions and the possibility of a weak monsoon adding to price pressures.
Numbers talk
5.1%: The unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in March 2026 versus 4.9% in the previous month. The rise was due to an increase in joblessness in urban areas to 6.8% from 6.6% in February.
2.5 million: The number of Indians who could fall into poverty due to the West Asia war, as rising fuel and input costs erode household buying power and strain public finances, according to estimates by the United Nations Development Programme.
10.4%: The year-on-year rise in total automobile sales in FY26, hitting 28.2 million units, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Income tax and GST relief, and lower borrowing costs contributed to the growth.
1.53 million tonnes: The quantity of the government's wheat procurement so far in the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. This is over 69% lower than a year ago, per Food Corporation of India (FCI) data.
108: The number of malicious Google Chrome extensions researchers at cybersecurity platform Socket uncovered. These were designed to steal sensitive user data from Google, hijack Telegram messages and inject malicious code into webpages.
Gulf trade collapse
India’s exports declined 7.4% year-on-year in March and imports fell 6.5%, according to preliminary estimates released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. Trade with key Gulf countries, among India’s biggest trading partners, contracted sharply amid the war in the region. Exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia plunged 61.9% and 45.7%, respectively.
Imports from four nations, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and the UAE, fell between 37 and 63%, with shipments from the UAE witnessing the sharpest drop. While trade with Gulf nations has declined year-on-year earlier as well, the magnitude of the fall is unprecedented this time. The impact has also reshuffled these countries’ rankings in India’s trading table. The UAE slipped from being India’s second-largest export destination to fourth in March, while Saudi Arabia plummeted from sixth to 20th.
Payout pressure
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) shareholder payouts to parent Tata Sons have shown a fluctuating but broadly declining trend in recent years, potentially limiting the holding company’s ability to fund capital-intensive ventures, according to a Mint analysis. In FY26, total payouts, comprising dividends and buybacks, stood at ₹28,292.1 crore, down 12.1% year-on-year. This is the third decline in six years, following a 3.9% fall in FY24 and 22.4% decrease in FY21.
The decline is largely attributed to TCS's aggressive expansion strategy. The company spent ₹6,770 crore on acquisitions last year, including Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud in December and ListEngage, another Salesforce marketing firm. Additionally, heavy investments in the new data centre business have weighed on cash flows.
Compliance curve
Indian banks appear to have improved on compliance with regulatory norms in FY26. The total penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fell about 37% year-on-year, a Mint analysis showed. The RBI levied ₹19.8 crore in penalties on commercial banks in FY26, versus ₹31.4 crore in FY25. While the total fine amount decreased, the number of penalties was unchanged at 35.
Common lapses included KYC non-compliance, not categorizing customers on the basis of risk, issuance of multiple customer IDs, and failure to transfer unclaimed deposits to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. Major lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank were fined in both years, though the financial impact is modest relative to their profits.