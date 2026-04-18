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The week in charts: IMF growth forecast, inflation climbs, TCS payout, RBI penalties

Nandita Venkatesan
4 min read18 Apr 2026, 06:59 AM IST
From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising in March, here's a recap of the week, in charts. (Image: Pixabay)
From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising in March, here's a recap of the week, in charts. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

Rank reset

India has slipped to the sixth rank globally in gross domestic product (GDP) rankings for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after holding the fifth spot for three consecutive years, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

Rank reset

India has slipped to the sixth rank globally in gross domestic product (GDP) rankings for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after holding the fifth spot for three consecutive years, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

The pullback follows a downward revision in the country’s nominal GDP after the base year was updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23, which corrected previous overestimations, Mint reported.

Additionally, a sharp depreciation in the rupee has weakened India’s standing in dollar terms. At current prices, India’s GDP is pegged at $3.92 trillion in FY26 and $4.15 trillion in FY27. India was expected to overtake Japan this year, as per the IMF’s October 2025 update. However, all is not lost. India is expected to reclaim its momentum and jump to the fourth rank by 2027 (FY28).

Also Read | Double whammy: Prices and rains may threaten food security in India

Price pressures

The impact of the West Asia conflict is beginning to reflect in India’s inflation data. Retail inflation edged up to 3.4% in March, driven by rising prices in sectors exposed to the disruption. The number, however, remains below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target. Airfare inflation surged to 14.2%, reversing from a contraction of 7% in February.

On the other hand, LPG and piped gas inflation rose to 5.3% from 1.6% in February. Prices of coal, firewood and kerosene also increased, likely due to substitution effects – as LPG availability tightened, consumers were forced to seek other alternatives. Analysts expect inflation to trend higher in the coming months, with geopolitical tensions and the possibility of a weak monsoon adding to price pressures.

Also Read | Up to 66% crash: How West Asia war battered India’s top Gulf trade

Numbers talk

5.1%: The unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in March 2026 versus 4.9% in the previous month. The rise was due to an increase in joblessness in urban areas to 6.8% from 6.6% in February.

2.5 million: The number of Indians who could fall into poverty due to the West Asia war, as rising fuel and input costs erode household buying power and strain public finances, according to estimates by the United Nations Development Programme.

10.4%: The year-on-year rise in total automobile sales in FY26, hitting 28.2 million units, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Income tax and GST relief, and lower borrowing costs contributed to the growth.

Also Read | Auto dealers warn of the US-Iran war-driven supply chaos ahead

1.53 million tonnes: The quantity of the government's wheat procurement so far in the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. This is over 69% lower than a year ago, per Food Corporation of India (FCI) data.

108: The number of malicious Google Chrome extensions researchers at cybersecurity platform Socket uncovered. These were designed to steal sensitive user data from Google, hijack Telegram messages and inject malicious code into webpages.

Gulf trade collapse

India’s exports declined 7.4% year-on-year in March and imports fell 6.5%, according to preliminary estimates released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. Trade with key Gulf countries, among India’s biggest trading partners, contracted sharply amid the war in the region. Exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia plunged 61.9% and 45.7%, respectively.

Also Read | Up to 66% crash: How West Asia war battered India’s top Gulf trade

Imports from four nations, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and the UAE, fell between 37 and 63%, with shipments from the UAE witnessing the sharpest drop. While trade with Gulf nations has declined year-on-year earlier as well, the magnitude of the fall is unprecedented this time. The impact has also reshuffled these countries’ rankings in India’s trading table. The UAE slipped from being India’s second-largest export destination to fourth in March, while Saudi Arabia plummeted from sixth to 20th.

Also Read | West Asia war: Ports may extend export relief till April-end

Payout pressure

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) shareholder payouts to parent Tata Sons have shown a fluctuating but broadly declining trend in recent years, potentially limiting the holding company’s ability to fund capital-intensive ventures, according to a Mint analysis. In FY26, total payouts, comprising dividends and buybacks, stood at 28,292.1 crore, down 12.1% year-on-year. This is the third decline in six years, following a 3.9% fall in FY24 and 22.4% decrease in FY21.

The decline is largely attributed to TCS's aggressive expansion strategy. The company spent 6,770 crore on acquisitions last year, including Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud in December and ListEngage, another Salesforce marketing firm. Additionally, heavy investments in the new data centre business have weighed on cash flows.

Compliance curve

Indian banks appear to have improved on compliance with regulatory norms in FY26. The total penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fell about 37% year-on-year, a Mint analysis showed. The RBI levied 19.8 crore in penalties on commercial banks in FY26, versus 31.4 crore in FY25. While the total fine amount decreased, the number of penalties was unchanged at 35.

Common lapses included KYC non-compliance, not categorizing customers on the basis of risk, issuance of multiple customer IDs, and failure to transfer unclaimed deposits to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. Major lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank were fined in both years, though the financial impact is modest relative to their profits.

Also Read | Can India’s ₹11 trillion non-profit economy reach the places that need it most?
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Topics

Meet the Author

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting foRead more

cuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyThe week in charts: IMF growth forecast, inflation climbs, TCS payout, RBI penalties

The week in charts: IMF growth forecast, inflation climbs, TCS payout, RBI penalties

Nandita Venkatesan
4 min read18 Apr 2026, 06:59 AM IST
From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising in March, here's a recap of the week, in charts. (Image: Pixabay)
From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising in March, here's a recap of the week, in charts. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

From India falling to the sixth rank in the IMF’s GDP rankings to retail inflation rising at a quicker pace in March amid the West Asia war, the moderation in shareholder payouts by TCS to parent Tata Sons, and commercial banks facing fewer penalties from the RBI, indicating improved compliance, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

Rank reset

India has slipped to the sixth rank globally in gross domestic product (GDP) rankings for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after holding the fifth spot for three consecutive years, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

Rank reset

India has slipped to the sixth rank globally in gross domestic product (GDP) rankings for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after holding the fifth spot for three consecutive years, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

The pullback follows a downward revision in the country’s nominal GDP after the base year was updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23, which corrected previous overestimations, Mint reported.

Additionally, a sharp depreciation in the rupee has weakened India’s standing in dollar terms. At current prices, India’s GDP is pegged at $3.92 trillion in FY26 and $4.15 trillion in FY27. India was expected to overtake Japan this year, as per the IMF’s October 2025 update. However, all is not lost. India is expected to reclaim its momentum and jump to the fourth rank by 2027 (FY28).

Also Read | Double whammy: Prices and rains may threaten food security in India

Price pressures

The impact of the West Asia conflict is beginning to reflect in India’s inflation data. Retail inflation edged up to 3.4% in March, driven by rising prices in sectors exposed to the disruption. The number, however, remains below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target. Airfare inflation surged to 14.2%, reversing from a contraction of 7% in February.

On the other hand, LPG and piped gas inflation rose to 5.3% from 1.6% in February. Prices of coal, firewood and kerosene also increased, likely due to substitution effects – as LPG availability tightened, consumers were forced to seek other alternatives. Analysts expect inflation to trend higher in the coming months, with geopolitical tensions and the possibility of a weak monsoon adding to price pressures.

Also Read | Up to 66% crash: How West Asia war battered India’s top Gulf trade

Numbers talk

5.1%: The unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in March 2026 versus 4.9% in the previous month. The rise was due to an increase in joblessness in urban areas to 6.8% from 6.6% in February.

2.5 million: The number of Indians who could fall into poverty due to the West Asia war, as rising fuel and input costs erode household buying power and strain public finances, according to estimates by the United Nations Development Programme.

10.4%: The year-on-year rise in total automobile sales in FY26, hitting 28.2 million units, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Income tax and GST relief, and lower borrowing costs contributed to the growth.

Also Read | Auto dealers warn of the US-Iran war-driven supply chaos ahead

1.53 million tonnes: The quantity of the government's wheat procurement so far in the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. This is over 69% lower than a year ago, per Food Corporation of India (FCI) data.

108: The number of malicious Google Chrome extensions researchers at cybersecurity platform Socket uncovered. These were designed to steal sensitive user data from Google, hijack Telegram messages and inject malicious code into webpages.

Gulf trade collapse

India’s exports declined 7.4% year-on-year in March and imports fell 6.5%, according to preliminary estimates released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. Trade with key Gulf countries, among India’s biggest trading partners, contracted sharply amid the war in the region. Exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia plunged 61.9% and 45.7%, respectively.

Also Read | Up to 66% crash: How West Asia war battered India’s top Gulf trade

Imports from four nations, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and the UAE, fell between 37 and 63%, with shipments from the UAE witnessing the sharpest drop. While trade with Gulf nations has declined year-on-year earlier as well, the magnitude of the fall is unprecedented this time. The impact has also reshuffled these countries’ rankings in India’s trading table. The UAE slipped from being India’s second-largest export destination to fourth in March, while Saudi Arabia plummeted from sixth to 20th.

Also Read | West Asia war: Ports may extend export relief till April-end

Payout pressure

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) shareholder payouts to parent Tata Sons have shown a fluctuating but broadly declining trend in recent years, potentially limiting the holding company’s ability to fund capital-intensive ventures, according to a Mint analysis. In FY26, total payouts, comprising dividends and buybacks, stood at 28,292.1 crore, down 12.1% year-on-year. This is the third decline in six years, following a 3.9% fall in FY24 and 22.4% decrease in FY21.

The decline is largely attributed to TCS's aggressive expansion strategy. The company spent 6,770 crore on acquisitions last year, including Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud in December and ListEngage, another Salesforce marketing firm. Additionally, heavy investments in the new data centre business have weighed on cash flows.

Compliance curve

Indian banks appear to have improved on compliance with regulatory norms in FY26. The total penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fell about 37% year-on-year, a Mint analysis showed. The RBI levied 19.8 crore in penalties on commercial banks in FY26, versus 31.4 crore in FY25. While the total fine amount decreased, the number of penalties was unchanged at 35.

Common lapses included KYC non-compliance, not categorizing customers on the basis of risk, issuance of multiple customer IDs, and failure to transfer unclaimed deposits to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. Major lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank were fined in both years, though the financial impact is modest relative to their profits.

Also Read | Can India’s ₹11 trillion non-profit economy reach the places that need it most?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting foRead more

cuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyThe week in charts: IMF growth forecast, inflation climbs, TCS payout, RBI penalties
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