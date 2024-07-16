IMF hikes India’s FY25 GDP estimate by 20 bps to 7%; US, China forecasts slashed amid tepid global outlook

Nikita Prasad
First Published16 Jul 2024, 07:48 PM IST
IMF raised India's FY25 GDP growth to seven per cent over strong private and rural demand outlook
IMF raised India’s FY25 GDP growth to seven per cent over strong private and rural demand outlook(AFP)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's growth forecast for 2024-25 (FY25) by 20 basis points (bps) to seven per cent from 6.8 per cent. The rise in the growth outlook comes on the back of improving private consumption, particularly in rural India, said the IMF in an in an update to its World Economic Outlook(WEO) on Tuesday, July 16.

The IMF had raised its forecast for India's GDP growth to 6.8 per cent from 6.5 per cent in April. The global financial agency of the United Nations (UN) left unchanged its estimate for a 6.5 per cent growth in Asia's third- largest economy's gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2025-26 financial year (FY26).

 

 

The IMF, a 190-nation lending organization, works to promote economic growth and financial stability and reduce global poverty.

