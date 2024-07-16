Hello User
Business News/ Economy / IMF hikes India's FY25 GDP estimate by 20 bps to 7%; US, China forecasts slashed amid tepid global outlook

IMF hikes India's FY25 GDP estimate by 20 bps to 7%; US, China forecasts slashed amid tepid global outlook

Nikita Prasad

IMF raised India's FY25 GDP growth to seven per cent over strong private and rural demand outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's growth forecast for 2024-25 (FY25) by 20 basis points (bps) to seven per cent from 6.8 per cent. The rise in the growth outlook comes on the back of improving private consumption, particularly in rural India, said the IMF in an in an update to its World Economic Outlook(WEO) on Tuesday, July 16.

The IMF had raised its forecast for India's GDP growth to 6.8 per cent from 6.5 per cent in April. The global financial agency of the United Nations (UN) left unchanged its estimate for a 6.5 per cent growth in Asia's third- largest economy's gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2025-26 financial year (FY26).

The IMF, a 190-nation lending organization, works to promote economic growth and financial stability and reduce global poverty.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
