IMF report: Key structural reforms could raise India’s economic growth potential

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said India's robust economic performance presents a crucial opportunity to implement key structural reforms that are essential for achieving its goal of becoming an advanced economy by 2047.

In an Article IV Consultation report for 2024, the IMF executive board said deeper implementation of structural reforms could boost private investment and employment in India, raising potential growth.

"Executive directors commended the authorities’ prudent macroeconomic policies and reforms, which have contributed to making India’s economy resilient and once again the fastest-growing major economy," IMF said in a statement. IMF directors said that amid challenges from geoeconomic fragmentation and slowing domestic demand, maintaining macroeconomic stability requires sustained, well-calibrated policies.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) conducts annual bilateral consultations with its member countries. During these reviews, an IMF staff team visits the country, gathers economic and financial data, and engages with officials to assess economic developments and policies. IMF then summarises its views, which are shared with the country's authorities.

The Indian government plans to undertake transformative reforms in six key domains to spur economic growth and accelerate the country’s journey to becoming a developed economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget for 2025-26, announced earlier this month. The minister highlighted reforms in taxation, power, urban development, mining, finance and regulations, saying these would boost India’s growth potential and global competitiveness.

Fiscal policy Meanwhile, IMF directors praised India's fiscal prudence and debt target and recommended continued, well-calibrated fiscal consolidation over the medium term to rebuild buffers, ease debt service, and reduce debt.

"They (directors) suggested a greater focus on domestic revenue mobilisation, which together with current expenditure rationalisation, such as better targeting of subsidies, can create space for growth-enhancing expenditure on infrastructure and health," the IMF statement said.

"Notwithstanding fiscal disparities across states, directors also broadly agreed that a more holistic fiscal framework that included state and central government, as well as a more detailed fiscal deficit path with sufficient flexibility, could be used as an operational guide," it added.

As things stand, the union government is on track to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP in 2024-25, with a further reduction to 4.4% targeted for 2025-26, Sitharaman said in her budget speech. This revised estimate marks an improvement from the earlier target of 4.9% for 2024-25.

Fiscal deficit is the shortfall between a government’s income and expenditure and is expressed as a percentage of GDP. A higher fiscal deficit raises debt and debt servicing, which strains the economy and risks devaluing the currency and affecting private investments.

Monetary policy Meanwhile, IMF directors praised the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calibrated monetary policy that has kept inflation within its target range, noting there was scope for gradual rate cuts and emphasising a data-driven, well-communicated approach.

"Directors recommended greater exchange-rate flexibility as the first line of defence in absorbing external shocks, with foreign-exchange interventions limited to addressing disorderly market conditions," IMF said. "A few directors also saw the need for foreign exchange interventions in other cases, noting limitations in the current global financial safety net," it added.

Earlier this month, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reset its repo rate to 6.25%, the first such easing move since the covid outbreak in 2020. RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said after the decision was announced that the MPC, while continuing with its neutral stance, felt that a less restrictive monetary policy was more appropriate at the current juncture.

