IMF keeps 2023 global growth forecast steady at 2.7%. Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 04:55 AM IST
‘2023 would be another tough year for the global economy’, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday. It noted that the concerns about an oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.