The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday. It noted that the concerns about an oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.

“2023 would be another tough year for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but it did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments," said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, as quoted by Reuters.

The IMF chief also made these remarks earlier this year, citing the simultaneous slow down of United States, China and European Unions' economy for the same.

In last October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and the high interest rates engineered by central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at bringing those price pressures to heel.

Since then, China has scrapped its zero-COVID policy and embarked on a chaotic reopening of its economy, though consumers there remain wary as coronavirus cases surge. In his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping on Saturday called in a New Year's address for more effort and unity as China enters a "new phase."

Moreover, a "bushfire" of expected COVID infections there in the months ahead are likely to further hit its economy this year and drag on both regional and global growth, said Georgieva, who traveled to China on IMF business late last month.

"For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she said.

