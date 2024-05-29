IMF Lifts China growth forecast to 5% citing fast start to 2024
The International Monetary Fund now expects China’s economy to grow 5% this year, raising its forecast from 4.6% earlier this year to reflect a strong expansion at the start of 2024 and additional support from the government.
