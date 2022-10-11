IMF lowers India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2022-23

The RBI led monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time in a row on 30 September taking the policy rates to a three year high of 5.9%.Tighter global monetary and financial conditions will work their way through the economy, weighing demand down and helping to gradually subjugate inflation. So far, however, price pressures are proving quite stubborn and a major source of concern for policymakers. We expect global inflation to peak in late 2022 but to remain elevated for longer than previously expected, decreasing to 4.1 percent by 2024.