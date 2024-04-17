IMF projection: A tale of fickle GDP forecasts, in charts
Summary
- A Mint analysis of IMF's India GDP projections since 2019-20 found that the global body's predictions typically struggle to match the actual growth figures.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's economic growth projection for 2024-25 to 6.8% from 6.5% projected in January. Other major agencies have also made upward revisions, confirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy. But how often do these forecasts hold true?