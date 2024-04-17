Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / IMF projection: A tale of fickle GDP forecasts, in charts

IMF projection: A tale of fickle GDP forecasts, in charts

Manjul Paul

  • A Mint analysis of IMF's India GDP projections since 2019-20 found that the global body's predictions typically struggle to match the actual growth figures.

The IMF has raised its FY25 economic growth projection for India, as have several other global institutions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's economic growth projection for 2024-25 to 6.8% from 6.5% projected in January. Other major agencies have also made upward revisions, confirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy. But how often do these forecasts hold true?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's economic growth projection for 2024-25 to 6.8% from 6.5% projected in January. Other major agencies have also made upward revisions, confirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy. But how often do these forecasts hold true?

The IMF makes nine projections for GDP growth for a year, over a span of 24 months, in its World Economic Outlook reports. The first projection comes in January two fiscal years prior (e.g. January 2019 for 2020-21), and the last in January of the same year (e.g. January 2021 for 2020-21).

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The IMF makes nine projections for GDP growth for a year, over a span of 24 months, in its World Economic Outlook reports. The first projection comes in January two fiscal years prior (e.g. January 2019 for 2020-21), and the last in January of the same year (e.g. January 2021 for 2020-21).

A Mint analysis for data since 2019-20 found that these projections have almost never matched the actual growth. It’s true that the pandemic upended all projections, but this stands true even for the last (ninth) projection in most years. Remember that the ninth projection is made with just two months to go in a fiscal year.

The World Bank and several private forecasters, too, seldom get it right.

The biggest mismatch between the IMF's ninth projection and the actual growth was in 2020-21, for obvious reasons: it was the first pandemic year.

For the just-ended fiscal year 2023-24, IMF projected 6.7% in January 2024, and has now revised the estimate to 7.8%, which is 20 basis points above than the Indian government’s estimate.

Since 2019-20, IMF’s reports have made numerous revisions to India's growth projections, both upwards and downwards—almost in equal measure (barring the pandemic year, when the number of downgrades were high). The World Bank, which makes six projections for eachyear, also has a mixed record.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist specializing in data-driven narratives. With a deep interest in analysis and research, she is passionate about transforming raw data into compelling stories. While she has covered various beats throughout her journalism career, her primary focus lies in investigating climate change issues.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.