IMF projects global growth to slow to 2.9% in 2024 amid economic slowdown
The IMF's baseline forecast indicates a slowdown in global growth from 3.5% in 2022, to 3% in 2023, and 2.9% in 2024, falling below the historical average of 3.8% recorded between 2000-2019.
