IMF raises India’s FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.4%

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for India for FY26 to 6.4%, up from 6.2% in its April projection. The revision came as part of the Fund’s July World Economic Outlook (WEO) update—a mid-year assessment that builds on its April outlook.

Advertisement

India’s growth in FY27 is now expected to hit 6.4%, a modest upward revision from the IMF’s earlier estimate of 6.3%, reflecting sustained resilience and a more favourable external environment.

In contrast, the global economy is projected to expand by 3% in calendar year 2025 and 3.1% in 2026—modest upgrades of 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points, respectively, from the April forecast.

“In India, growth is projected to be 6.4% in 2025-26 (FY26) and 2026-27 (FY27), with both numbers revised slightly upward, reflecting a more benign external environment than assumed in the April reference forecast,” the IMF said.

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4% in the March quarter of fiscal 2024-25, bringing down the annual growth rate to 6.5% during 2024-25, according to official data released on 30 May.

Advertisement

Also Read | Behind strong Q4 GDP growth is only mild uptick in economic activity

The updated IMF forecast is broadly in line with other global institutions. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) expects India to grow at 6.5% in FY26, lower than its earlier 6.7% forecast, highlighting trade-related risks and rising U.S. tariffs as key downside concerns. Moody’s Ratings sees India growing above 6.5% in FY26, supported by robust domestic demand, strong capital expenditure, and ongoing fiscal and monetary policy support.

S&P Global, too, raised its FY26 projection for India to 6.5%, citing favourable policy continuity, a normal monsoon, and resilient private consumption.

Despite global economic uncertainties, India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, buoyed by macroeconomic stability, policy support, and strong fundamentals.

The IMF also sees modest improvement in global growth as financial conditions ease and fiscal support strengthens across major economies.

Advertisement

"This reflects stronger-than-expected front-loading in anticipation of higher tariffs; lower average effective US tariff rates than announced in April; an improvement in financial conditions, including due to a weaker US dollar; and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions," it said.

Also Read | Easing inflation makes room for further rate cuts: Finmin