IMF raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% from 6.1% on stronger demand
'Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3% in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June,' the IMF said.
India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year has been raised to 6.3 per cent from 6.1% earlier, the International Monetary Fund said in its October 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report that was released on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message