India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year has been raised to 6.3 per cent from 6.1% earlier, the International Monetary Fund said in its October 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report that was released on Tuesday.

The global lender expects retail inflation in the South Asian nation to rise to 5.5% in 2023/24 before easing to 4.6% in 2024/25.

"Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3% in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June," the IMF said.

The Reserve Bank of India has projected consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the current fiscal year at 5.4% while GDP growth is seen at 6.5%.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!