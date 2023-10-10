India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year has been raised to 6.3 per cent from 6.1% earlier, the International Monetary Fund said in its October 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report that was released on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The global lender expects retail inflation in the South Asian nation to rise to 5.5% in 2023/24 before easing to 4.6% in 2024/25.

"Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3% in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June," the IMF said.

The Reserve Bank of India has projected consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the current fiscal year at 5.4% while GDP growth is seen at 6.5%.

