Business News/ Economy / IMF raises India's growth projection to 6.8% in 2024, fastest among developing nations
IMF raises India's growth projection to 6.8% in 2024, fastest among developing nations

IMF in its latest outlook raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent

IMF has maintained India's growth rate at 6.5 per cent for 2025.(Image: Pixabay)Premium
IMF has maintained India's growth rate at 6.5 per cent for 2025.(Image: Pixabay)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest outlook raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent, with the country maintaining the fastest-growing status in emerging markets and developing economies.

Published: 16 Apr 2024, 07:57 PM IST
