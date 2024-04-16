IMF raises India's growth projection to 6.8% in 2024, fastest among developing nations
- IMF in its latest outlook raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest outlook raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent, with the country maintaining the fastest-growing status in emerging markets and developing economies.
