IMF reclassifies India's exchange rate regime to 'stabilised arrangement' due to RBI's forex interventions
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised India's exchange rate regime, shifting it from a "floating" status to a "stabilised arrangement" for the period between December 2022 to October 2023. This adjustment was made following a comprehensive assessment of the country's policies during the IMF's annual Article IV review.