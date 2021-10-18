IMF reduces India's potential growth forecast by 25 bps to 6%

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said India can maintain 7.5-8.5% growth for the next decade given India’s investment attractiveness and demographic dividend. “We are looking at close to double digit growth this year and this would be the highest in the world. For the next year, on the basis of this year, growth would definitely be somewhere in the range of 7.5-8.5%. I expect that to be sustained for next decade because the rate at which action in core industries are happening, rate at which services are growing, I don’t see a reason for India to be anywhere lesser than that in the next coming decade," Sitharaman said while participating in a conversation with former US treasury secretary Larry Summers at the Harvard Kennedy School.