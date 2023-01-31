IMF retains India’s GDP growth outlook for next fiscal at 6.1%3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8% in 2022-23 to 6.1% in 2023-24, before picking up to 6.8% in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook update. The forecast is in line with the RBI’s projection of 6.8% GDP growth for 2022-23
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in FY24, retaining the forecast at 6.1% in its latest World Economic Outlook, citing “resilient" domestic demand despite a challenging external environment.
