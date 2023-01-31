IMF retains India’s GDP growth outlook for next fiscal at 6.1%

While Saudi Arabia, the world’s 19th largest economy, is projected as the fastest-growing economy in 2022 at 8.7%, its growth is expected to slow to 2.6% in 2023. China’s growth is estimated to improve to 5.2% in 2023 from 3% in 2022. The IMF has projected the UK to see a 0.6% decline in its gross domestic product in 2023, indicative of a recessionary outlook. It has estimated the US growth to slow to 1.4% in 2023 from 2% in 2022.