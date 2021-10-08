Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >IMF says extends relief from Fund debt for 24 low-income countries

IMF says extends relief from Fund debt for 24 low-income countries

Premium
The board agreed that the Kyrgyzstan and Lesotho met the eligibility requirements for the debt service relief and included them in the fourth tranche.
1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Reuters

  • The approval of a fourth tranche of debt relief from the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust brings the total relief offered since the April 2020 to about $973 million, the IMF said. 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a $124 million extension of IMF debt relief to 24 low-income countries through Jan. 10, 2022, the Fund said on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a $124 million extension of IMF debt relief to 24 low-income countries through Jan. 10, 2022, the Fund said on Friday.

The approval of a fourth tranche of debt relief from the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust brings the total relief offered since the April 2020 to about $973 million, the IMF said. The move effectively suspends the debt service for eligible countries on their IMF debts for the next three months.

The approval of a fourth tranche of debt relief from the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust brings the total relief offered since the April 2020 to about $973 million, the IMF said. The move effectively suspends the debt service for eligible countries on their IMF debts for the next three months.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the IMF launched an effort to raise $1.4 billion in grants for the catastrophe trust to provide debt relief. So far donors including Britain, Japan, Germany and other European and Asian countries have pledged some $860 million to the effort so far.

The board agreed that the Kyrgyzstan and Lesotho met the eligibility requirements for the debt service relief and included them in the fourth tranche.

The statement issued on Friday did not name all of the countries that will IMF receive debt relief in the latest round, but noted that Afghanistan will not be included because the Fund has suspended engagement with the Taliban government that seized control of the country in August.

Past statements have named the following recipients of IMF debt relief: Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Govt issues guidelines for optimum utilisation of power ...

Premium

India's forex reserves down by $1.169 bn to $637.477 bn

Premium

Consumer confidence rises as second covid wave ebbs

Premium

KV Subramanian to step down from his post after 3 years ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!