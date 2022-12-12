IMF says global debt well above pre-pandemic levels despite steep 2021 drop2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 09:54 PM IST
In dollar terms, global debt continued to rise, although at a much slower rate, reaching a record $235 trillion last year
Global public and private debt saw its biggest drop in 70 years in 2021 after reaching record highs because of the impacts of COVID-19, but overall remained well above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.