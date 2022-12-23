IMF sees India growth slowing to 6.1% in FY24

“The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia continue to impact the Indian economy through multiple channels, including elevated commodity prices, lower external demand, and uncertainty-driven adverse confidence effects," said the Article IV Consultation report, which is based on IMF’s bilateral discussions with the Indian authorities. It estimated India’s potential growth at 6% over the medium term. The report said that the Indian authorities were confident of a 7% GDP growth in FY23 on the back of government capital spending and private demand, which are expected to strengthen further in the remainder of the year.

