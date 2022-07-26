IMF slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 7.4%5 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 06:33 PM IST
- Despite the downgrade to the growth forecast, India will remain one of the fastest growing key economies in the world in 2022-23 and 2023-24
BENGALURU: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.4% from 8.2% estimated in April, citing the impact of external headwinds and rapid monetary policy tightening. It said taming inflation should be the first priority for India's policymakers and made a case for monetary policy tightening.