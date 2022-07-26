BENGALURU: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.4% from 8.2% estimated in April, citing the impact of external headwinds and rapid monetary policy tightening. It said taming inflation should be the first priority for India's policymakers and made a case for monetary policy tightening.

The multilateral agency, in its latest World Economic Outlook update, also lowered India's growth forecast for financial year 2023-24 by 0.8 percentage points to 6.1% amid a slew of downside risks to growth.

The IMF said that a tentative global recovery in 2021 was followed by “increasingly gloomy developments" in 2022 as several shocks hit the world economy, including tighter financial conditions led by higher-than-expected inflation worldwide, a worse-than-anticipated slowdown in China, and negative spillovers from the war in Ukraine.

“…Likewise, the outlook for India has been revised down by 0.8 percentage point, to 7.4 percent. For India, the revision reflects mainly less favorable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening," said the IMF in its World Economic Outlook Update: Gloomy and More Uncertain.

However, despite the downgrade to the growth forecast, India will remain one of the fastest growing key economies in the world in 2022-23 and 2023-24. China’s growth is estimated to slow down to 3.3% in 2022 from 4.4% estimated earlier.

All other emerging markets and developing economies including Russia, South Africa, and Brazil underwent an upward revision in their economic forecast on improved outlook.

In fact, the world’s 19th largest economy, Saudi Arabia, is now estimated to grow faster than India at 7.6% in 2022 and by 3.7% in 2023.

Nevertheless, IMF’s growth forecast for India is among the most optimistic of projections so far. The Reserve Bank of India has estimated economic growth for 2022-23 at 7.2%. The Asian Development Bank on Thursday lowered its 2022-23 growth forecast for India to 7.2% from 7.5% estimated earlier in view of higher-than-expected inflation and monetary tightening.

With increasing prices continuing to squeeze living standards worldwide, the IMF report said, taming inflation should be the first priority for policymakers. Tighter monetary policy will inevitably have real economic costs, but delay will only exacerbate them, the report said.

It said economies in which underlying inflation and inflation expectations have risen persistently and significantly above target levels need to take decisive action to tighten monetary policy, with central banks shrinking their balance sheets and raising real interest rates.

The RBI led monetary policy committee has hiked repo rate by a total of 90 basis points to 4.9% in two consecutive months - in May (an off-cycle policy review) and June.

“Further supply-related shocks to food and energy prices from the war in Ukraine could sharply increase headline inflation and pass through to core inflation, triggering a further tightening in monetary policy…Major central banks have responded to high inflation by raising interest rates. But the exact amount of policy tightening required to lower inflation without inducing a recession is difficult to ascertain," the report added.

The IMF report attributed the 0.8 percentage points negative revision for ‘emerging and developing Asia’ grouping mainly to the sharp slowdown of China’s economy and the moderation in India’s economic growth.

According to the WEO update, global trade growth in 2022 and 2023 will likely slow by more than previously expected, reflecting the decline in global demand and supply chain problems.

“The dollar’s appreciation in 2022—by about 5 percent in nominal effective terms as of June compared with December 2021––is also likely to have slowed world trade growth, considering the dollar’s dominant role in trade invoicing as well as negative financial balance sheet effects on demand and imports in countries with dollar-denominated liabilities…"

The Indian rupee touched an all-time low of 80.06 against the US dollar last week. The domestic currency has depreciated about 7.5% against the greenback in 2022 so far.

Also, downside risks to growth persist. These include the the war in Ukraine which could further raise energy prices, stubbornly high inflation, persisting slowdown in China, etc. The risks to the outlook are overwhelmingly tilted to the downside.

“A complete cessation of exports of Russian gas to European economies in 2022 would significantly increase inflation worldwide through higher energy prices. In Europe, it could force energy rationing, affecting major industrial sectors, and sharply reduce growth in the euro area in 2022 and 2023, with negative cross-border spillovers," said the report.

While inflation is generally expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, several factors could cause it to maintain momentum and raise longer-term expectations, said the report.

India’s retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is hovering at a historical high level of over 7% and is expected to remain elevated in the coming months. Inflation numbers have now been above the upper limit of RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6% for sixth straight months.

The report pointed out that a sustained slowdown in China would have strong global spillovers, whose nature will depend on the balance of both supply and demand factors. For example, further tightening of supply bottlenecks could cause higher consumer goods prices worldwide, but lower demand might ease commodity pressures and intermediate goods inflation.

“Downside risks to China’s growth include risks include larger-scale outbreaks of more contagious virus variants that trigger further widespread lockdowns under the zero-COVID strategy. In addition, delayed price and balance sheet adjustments in the property sector could cause a sudden, wider crisis or a protracted adjustment with broader macro-financial spillovers," said the report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Topics