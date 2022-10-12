IMF slashes India growth forecast for FY23 to 6.8%

IMF expects global growth to remain unchanged in 2022 at 3.2% and to slow to 2.7% in 2023, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the July forecast, with a 25% probability of falling below 2%. It cautioned that the risks to the outlook remain unusually large and to the downside. IMF data also shows that much of the contraction in growth will be seen in advanced economies like the US and the UK.