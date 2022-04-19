IMF slashes India’s GDP forecast to 8.2% in FY23

The report also cautioned that the recent lockdowns in key manufacturing and trading hubs such as Shenzhen and Shanghai due to resurgence of Covid-19 cases will likely compound supply disruptions elsewhere in the region and beyond. With import bills set to rise due to high commodity and fuel prices, the IMF estimates India’s current account deficit to widen to 3.1% in FY23 from 1.6% in FY22. International oil prices have been highly volatile over the last two months, with Brent crude oil prices touching $114 per barrel on Tuesday compared to near $100 per barrel in the beginning of April, and a 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel in March. The IMF report flagged that monetary tightening by central banks of advanced economies may cause higher inflation expectations due to currency depreciations in emerging markets, necessitating further increases in policy rates. It added that monetary authorities should carefully monitor the pass-through of rising international prices to domestic inflation expectations in order to calibrate their responses. “…Tighter monetary policy will be appropriate to check the cycle of higher prices driving up wages and inflation expectations, and wages and inflation expectations driving up prices," said the IMF. While the RBI-led monetary policy committee had in its policy meeting earlier this month maintained a status quo on rates, it changed in tone from accommodating or growth-oriented to inflation targeting, suggesting that it may hike interest rates in FY23.