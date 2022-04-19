IMF slashes India’s GDP forecast to 8.2% in FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply slashed India’s growth forecast to 8.2% for 2022-23 from 9% estimated in January citing the impact of higher oil prices due to the Ukraine war on domestic consumption and private investment
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply slashed India’s growth forecast to 8.2% for 2022-23 from 9% estimated in January citing the impact of higher oil prices due to the Ukraine war on domestic consumption and private investment. It recommended monetary tightening by central banks to keep inflationary expectations in check amid global supply side disruption.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply slashed India’s growth forecast to 8.2% for 2022-23 from 9% estimated in January citing the impact of higher oil prices due to the Ukraine war on domestic consumption and private investment. It recommended monetary tightening by central banks to keep inflationary expectations in check amid global supply side disruption.
The multilateral agency has projected India’s growth to slow to 6.9% in 2023-24 from 7.2% estimated earlier. The IMF said that the Ukraine war would “severely set back the global recovery,"slow down growth and increase inflation even further.
The multilateral agency has projected India’s growth to slow to 6.9% in 2023-24 from 7.2% estimated earlier. The IMF said that the Ukraine war would “severely set back the global recovery,"slow down growth and increase inflation even further.
The World Bank had last week lowered India’s FY23 growth forecast to 8% from 8.7% estimated in January.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Notable downgrades to the 2022 forecast include… India (0.8 percentage point), reflecting in part weaker domestic demand—as higher oil prices are expected to weigh on private consumption and investment—and a drag from lower net exports," said the World Economic Outlook report titled “War Sets Back the Global Recovery" released on Tuesday.
The 0.8 percentage points downward revision of India’s GDP forecast FY23 is sharper than 0.5% estimated in case of major emerging and developing Asian economies and 0.4% for China. Nevertheless, India is projected to remain the world’s fastest growing major economy, with China’s GDP growth estimated to decelerate sharply to 4.4% in 2022 from 8.1% in 2021.
The IMF estimated India’s inflation to average 6.1% in 2022-23, which is higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6%, and ease to 4.8% in the following fiscal year. India’s retail inflation climbed to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March and wholesale inflation accelerated to a four month high of 14.55% in the same month, remaining in double digits for about a year. India’s inflation forecast by the IMF is higher than 3.5% estimated for Developing and Emerging Asian economies and 2.1% estimated for China in 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report also cautioned that the recent lockdowns in key manufacturing and trading hubs such as Shenzhen and Shanghai due to resurgence of Covid-19 cases will likely compound supply disruptions elsewhere in the region and beyond. With import bills set to rise due to high commodity and fuel prices, the IMF estimates India’s current account deficit to widen to 3.1% in FY23 from 1.6% in FY22. International oil prices have been highly volatile over the last two months, with Brent crude oil prices touching $114 per barrel on Tuesday compared to near $100 per barrel in the beginning of April, and a 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel in March. The IMF report flagged that monetary tightening by central banks of advanced economies may cause higher inflation expectations due to currency depreciations in emerging markets, necessitating further increases in policy rates. It added that monetary authorities should carefully monitor the pass-through of rising international prices to domestic inflation expectations in order to calibrate their responses. “…Tighter monetary policy will be appropriate to check the cycle of higher prices driving up wages and inflation expectations, and wages and inflation expectations driving up prices," said the IMF. While the RBI-led monetary policy committee had in its policy meeting earlier this month maintained a status quo on rates, it changed in tone from accommodating or growth-oriented to inflation targeting, suggesting that it may hike interest rates in FY23.
The report backed targeted income support by the government to alleviate stress on household budgets in countries that are facing large price increases. “But as with pandemic-induced transfers, this support should be designed to deliver maximum relief to the most vulnerable at lower cost (for example, through means testing and gradual phase-out above certain income thresholds," it said.
India extended the free foodgrain scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) till September, which guaranees 5kg of free ration per month to the poor households. It has allocated another Rs80,000 crore for the Scheme. The multilateral institution lowered the global growth forecast for 2022 and 2023 to 3.6% by 0.8 percentage points and 0.2 percentage points respectively. “The downgrade largely reflects the war’s direct impacts on Russia and Ukraine and global spillovers," said the report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With Russia being a major supplier of oil, gas, and metals; and Ukraine, of wheat and corn, the current and anticipated decline in the supply of these commodities has already driven their prices up sharply, it said. “The food and fuel price increases will hurt lower-income households globally—including in the Americas and Asia," according to the report.
Mint had earlier reported that Egypt along with countries such as Israel, Oman, Nigeria and South Africa have approached India to secure wheat supplies, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt food supplies.