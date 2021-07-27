The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth projection for FY22 to 9.5% from 12.5% estimated in April, citing slow recovery in consumer confidence due to the ferocious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a tardy vaccination programme.

“Recovery has been set back severely in countries that experienced renewed waves— notably India. Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March–May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," IMF said in latest update to its bi-annual World Economic Outlook.

While IMF kept its global growth forecast unchanged at 6% for 2021, it marked down prospects for emerging market and developing economies, especially for Emerging Asia and revised up forecasts for advanced economies due to divergence in vaccine rollout. “In countries with high vaccination coverage, such as the United Kingdom and Canada, the impact would be mild; meanwhile countries lagging in vaccination, such as India and Indonesia, would suffer the most among G20 economies," it said.

IMF cautioned that growth could disappoint relative to the baseline if financial conditions were to tighten abruptly, for instance if inflationary pressures persist longer than expected and lead to another reassessment of the monetary policy outlook particularly in the United States; corporate bankruptcies tick up markedly; or price corrections in segments such as crypto assets trigger broader sell-offs. “Emerging market and developing economies in particular could face a double hit from tighter external financial conditions and the worsening health crisis, further widening the fault lines in the global recovery. Weaker growth would in turn further adversely affect debt dynamics and compound fiscal risks," it added.

The multilateral lender said fiscal policy should continue to prioritize health spending, including on vaccine production and distribution infrastructure, personnel, and public health campaigns to boost take-up. “In emerging market and developing economies with more limited fiscal space, reorienting spending away from untargeted subsidies and recurrent expenditures and toward health, social, and infrastructure outlays can help create some of the needed room," it added.

