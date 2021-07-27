IMF slashes its India growth projection to 9.5% for FY22

IMF cautioned that growth could disappoint relative to the baseline if financial conditions were to tighten abruptly, for instance if inflationary pressures persist longer than expected and lead to another reassessment of the monetary policy outlook particularly in the United States; corporate bankruptcies tick up markedly; or price corrections in segments such as crypto assets trigger broader sell-offs. “Emerging market and developing economies in particular could face a double hit from tighter external financial conditions and the worsening health crisis, further widening the fault lines in the global recovery. Weaker growth would in turn further adversely affect debt dynamics and compound fiscal risks," it added.

